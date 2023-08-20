Tribunal: “Delay in the court giving judgement is itself a pity” -Onaiyekan

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the archbishop of Abuja, said that the delay in the presidential election tribunal court to give judgement is itself a pity.

John Cardinal Onaiyekan made the statement at the 10th convention of the Catholic mmen’sorganisation in Lagos, and was airing his concern for Nigeria.

John Cardinal pleaded with Nigerians to pray for their country so that the peace we are enjoying is not taken away. He observed that this present government has not performed well, and has not usher the trust and cooperation of the vast majority of the people of Nigeria. He said he is not surprised at all.

He said the presidential petition in court, the question is, will the courts decide that the election was correct and okay, or will the court say this election result as declared by INEC was not sensible as many people arrived at already even from the beginning. He then said

“The Delay in the courts giving judgement is itself a pity. As they say, Justice delayed is justice denied.”

John Cardinal then said that whatever the Supreme Court will decide, Nigerians will have to accept it whether they like it or not.

