Tribunal: Court Reserves Judgement on Atiku, Obi’s Petitions Against Tinubu

VANGUARD newspaper reports that the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja has reserved its verdict on the petitions aiming to unseat President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The five-member panel, led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, approved the cases for judgement after the parties presented their final arguments.

These two petitions, identified as CA/PEPC/05/2023 and CA/PEPC/03/2023, were brought forth by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Mr. Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), respectively.

During the presentation of their final written address, Atiku and the PDP, represented by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, urged the court to declare that President Tinubu was ineligible to participate in the presidential election held on February 25.

Obi and the LP, represented by Mr. Livy Uzoukwu, SAN, argued in their final brief that there were no technical glitches during the election but rather an intentional act to undermine the poll’s outcome. Uzoukwu, SAN, demanded President Tinubu’s removal, emphasizing the presence of over 18,088 unclear election results uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s IReV portal, indicating a flawed election.

Conversely, all respondents in the two cases, including INEC, President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), presented arguments through their respective lawyers, praying the court to dismiss the petitions as they lacked merit.

