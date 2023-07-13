Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On what Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun Of Election- Eluchie

Therefore, if this scenario were to unfold, Senator Akpabio, as the current Senate President, would be appointed as the acting President while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts a new election throughout the country.

Renowned lawyer and public affairs commentator, Barrister Eze Eluchie, has emphasized that the Constitution provides sufficient guidance in the event that the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal nullifies the February 25 election and mandates a rerun. Recent reports suggest that the ruling party, APC, has already started preparing for a possible rerun due to the mounting evidence presented by petitioners against the party and its presidential candidate at the tribunal.

During an interview on Voice Of the People FM, Eluchie responded to these reports by clarifying the constitutional procedures that would come into effect if the court were to order a rerun. He stated that in such a case, the sitting President and Vice President of the APC would be required to vacate their positions, and the Constitution clearly stipulates that the Senate President would assume the role of interim leader, overseeing the country’s affairs until a fresh presidential election is completed and a winner is declared.

Eluchie explained, “If the court orders a rerun, the Constitution is clear on the course of action. The Senate President would assume the presidency. The court would instruct the current President and Vice President to step down, and the next highest-ranking official in the country, the Senate President, would take charge.”

https://www.youtube.com/live/GKm7WR6nWKs?feature=share

