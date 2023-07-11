Tribunal: Constitution Is Clear On What Should Happen If Court Orders A Rerun – Barrister Eluchie

As the nation continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), renowned lawyer, and public affairs commentator, Barrister Eze Eluchie has come out to insist that the Constitution has made adequate provision for what should take place if the court eventually nullifies the February 25 election and orders for a rerun.

Reports currently making the rounds in the country’s media space indicate that while addressing Labour Party members in an online meeting on Monday, the National Chairman of the party, Barrister Julius Abure alleged that the APC had begun making preparations for a possible rerun based on the avalanche of evidence tendered by petitioners against the ruling party and its flag bearer at the tribunal.

While reacting to the report during an interview on Voice Of the People FM on Tuesday afternoon, Eluchie pointed out that in the event of the court asking the sitting APC President and his Vice to vacate their respective seats at Aso Rock by ordering an election rerun, the Constitution clearly states that Senate President will preside over the affairs of the country on an interim basis until fresh presidential elections are concluded and a winner is declared.

He said; “Well, if the court orders a rerun, the Constitution is clear on what should happen. What will happen is that the Senate President assumes the seat of the presidency. Because the court would have to order Mr. President and his Vice to step out of office, and the next in line in the order of authority in the country is the Senate President.

This means that should such a scenario play out, Senator Akpabio would be told to step into the office of the President in acting capacity while INEC conducts a fresh election in the country. “

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 14:15).

