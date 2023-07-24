Tribunal: Before 2019 Polls, APC Intimidated The Judiciary By Raiding Homes Of 10 Judges – Shaibu

As the country continues to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal currently sitting in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Phrank Shaibu has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to tow the same path it took back in 2019 by intimidating the judiciary into delivering judgment in its favor.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Monday, July 24, Shaibu, who the personal aide to the PDP’s flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, alleged that back in 2019, no fewer than ten court justices had their homes raided at night by the APC-led Federal Government under the guise of waging an anti-corruption war against members of the Judiciary.

Going further, the PDP chieftain recalled how his party sounded the alarm when the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen was sacked from office in the buildup to the 2019 presidential polls.

He said; “I can tell you that nobody can categorize our apprehension and statements as frivolous or spurious. The reason is simple, if you recall clearly that in 2019, we raised the same alarm. And before the elections, we know how Justice Onnoghen was removed from office. Also, you will recall how ten Justices were accused of corruption in the Nigerian judiciary. And we told them that it was not about corruption, but about election, and they insisted that it was an issue of corruption. But from 2019 till date, none of them have been indicted. We knew how a midnight raid was carried out on the homes of those members of the Judiciary.

So, our statement now is not accusing the judiciary of being partisan in this matter, but we are merely raising an alarm of eternal vigilance because we are seeing the same signs, and we are talking about the same sets of people. The APC had a penchant of intimidating the judiciary because they have a habit of railroading themselves into power using any means possible. And we also listened to their candidate speaking during the elections, when he said power should be grabbed because it is not served ‘a la carte’.”

SOURCE: YouTube

