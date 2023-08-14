Tribunal: Atiku, Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu hopeless – APC Secretary, Basiru

The National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru has described the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the 2023 presidential election as “terribly hopeless.”

According to Vanguard, Basiru stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Sunday.

Recall that Tinubu’s victory is being contested in court by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

However, the PDP and Labour Party presidential candidates’ legal claims were rejected by the APC national secretary.

Basiru also denied rumours that the government party was preparing for a second round of voting.

He declared: “Based on my understanding of Nigerian electoral law, having read the petitions and participated in the procedures, I would state that all of the petitions challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election are futile and that no one needs to even waste time rejecting them.

“They are hopeless petitions, terribly hopeless,” he continued.

