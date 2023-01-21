Tribunal: APC plans to fast and pray for seven days in Osun to get rid of Governor Adeleke.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party was declared the winner of the 2022 election, APC and former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola filed a lawsuit with the tribunal to overturn the result.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has called on its members to fast and pray for seven days beginning this coming Friday before the Election Appeal Tribunal issues its ruling on the chapter’s petition.

Former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola and the All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a lawsuit in August 2022 challenging Adeleke’s election result (PDP).

Oyetola claims, among other things, that there was overvoting at 749 voting locations throughout 10 local government areas (LGAs) in the state.

The panel presided over by Justice Tetse Kume had finished considering the petitions and had adjourned.

Before the end of January, the panel should issue its verdict.

According to a statement released by APC Acting State Chairman Tajudeen Lawal, the party has done “all that is legally feasible” before the tribunal for the recovery of Oyetola’s mandate, hence this activity is required.

“There are no obstacles insurmountable by the power of prayer,” the declaration said.

I urge the APC to take the fasting and prayer meeting seriously. In my opinion, if party members pray together, God will answer in miraculous ways.

During the fasting and praying session, APC members should keep Oyetola, his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, and their families in their thoughts and prayers for continued good health.

Have faith that Osun’s declining prestige among Nigeria’s other states may be quickly restored prayer.

