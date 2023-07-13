Tribunal: Anytime We Go To Court, We See INEC Arguing Against BVAS And IRev- Akin Osuntokun

During a discussion with AIT , Associated Osuntokun, the Chief General of the Work Party, expressed his concerns regarding the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He revealed that the party frequently resorts to legal action as they witness INEC opposing the use of BVAS (Biometric Voter Authentication System) and IREV (Integrated Electoral Management System). Osuntokun emphasized that INEC’s primary responsibility should be to ensure the validity and integrity of elections, but it has failed miserably in fulfilling this duty.

Osuntokun further criticized INEC’s decision to invest billions of naira in purchasing a tool aimed at safeguarding the credibility of the 2023 general elections, only to witness its failure to fulfill its intended role. He voiced his dissatisfaction with the appointment of Sen. Akpabio, citing his problematic relationship with anti-corruption agencies.

He highlighted the perplexing situation, stating that INEC, as a regulatory body, introduced BVAS as a significant tool to enhance the credibility and integrity of elections. However, in court, the party has observed INEC arguing against the use of BVAS and IREV, undermining the very tools that should ensure the fairness of the electoral process. This opposition by INEC has significant financial implications, amounting to billions of naira.

Osuntokun expressed frustration over INEC’s argument that it is not legally obligated to adhere to the recommendations and guidelines it has itself promoted to ensure the security of Nigeria. INEC claims that the electoral act grants them the flexibility to use alternative manual methods. The consistent volatility in court has become tedious and draining for the party, as they witness INEC contradicting and opposing the elements they had previously advocated for.

Osuntokun’s interview shed light on the ongoing disputes between the Work Party and INEC, with the former criticizing the latter’s failure to uphold credibility and integrity in elections, as well as their resistance to using BVAS and IREV despite the significant investment made. The situation has raised concerns about INEC’s commitment to fair electoral practices and adherence to its own recommendations.

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 01:42:12 minutes mark

Source: Africa Independent Television

Overdose_gist (

)