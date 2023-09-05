Tribunal: Any Party That Loses On Wednesday Has The Opportunity To Appeal To The S’Court-Femi Falana

A Nigerian human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has noted that any political party or parties that will lose tomorrow’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal ruling, still have the opportunity to approach the supreme court. He went on and made it known that he is worried that some Nigerians are of the notion that everything will end with tomorrow’s court judgement.

According to Vanguard paper report, Mr Falana made this disclosure when he was speaking on Channels Television’s Politics programme, “Politics Today.”

He said: “I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court.”

Speaking further, Mr Falana begged Nigerians to follow due process while doing things, urging Nigerians to allow the law to take its course. He also noted that the country’s electoral laws should also be changed.

The human rights lawyer went on and made it known that at the end of election tribunals, the country must go back to the drawing board, and learn how to do things like other African countries, noting that in most of the African countries, election cases are concluded within 14 days.

Recall that it was reported yesterday that the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, will deliver its judgement on the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, challenging the election that produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s President.

