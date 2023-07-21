NEWS

Tribunal: Absence of witnesses stalls Gov. Yusuf’s opening defence

Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf

The absence of three witnesses on Friday stopped Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from opening his defence at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The APC is challenging INEC for declaring Mr Yusuf as the winner of the March 18 election.

The respondents are INEC, Mr Yusuf and the NNPP.

When the petition was called, counsel to Mr Yusuf, Eyitayo Fatigun SAN, told the court that the three witnesses they had called were absent.

“We apologise because the three witnesses had flight issues getting to Kano from Abuja. My lord, we seek an adjournment,” Mr Fatigun said.

Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Osayomi and counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not oppose the prayer.

Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, also did not oppose the request for an adjournment by the second respondent.

On July 15, the APC closed its case after calling 32 witnesses, while INEC closed its case on July 21.

Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until Saturday for the NNPP to open its case.

The APC is also seeking a declaration that the NNPP has no candidate because Mr Yusuf’s name was not on the party register submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

