Tribunal: A Judge Can’t Sell Out, Simply Because There Is A High Expectation From The Public- Joshua Usman, SAN

A senior lawyer, Mr Joshua Usman, SAN, has made it known Judges handling the ongoing presidential election cases can’t sell themselves out, simply because there is a high expectation from the members of the public, noting that a judge will only deliver his judgement based on the evidence placed before the court.

Speaking further, the senior lawyer made it known that whether there is high expectation or low expectation, the judges handling the ongoing presidential election petitions will deliver the judgement according to evidence before the court and not according to public expectation and perception.

Mr Usman made this disclosure when he was being interviewed on Arise Television, as he was reacting to the ongoing presidential election petitions pending at the Tribunal.

He said: “A judge can’t sell out, simply because there is a high expectation from the public, rather a judge will deliver his judgement based on the evidence placed before the court. So whether there is a high expectation, whether there’s is low expectation, a judge will deliver the judgement according to evidence not according to public expectation and perception.”

In addition, he made it known that the judiciary is never on trial as people often say, noting that it is the matter before the judges that on trial. He went on and urged Nigerians to be patient and wait for the judges to deliver their judgement.

It should be noted that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, are presently in court Challenging the 2023 presidential election and some people are of the notion that the incumbent Government may influence the outcome of the judgement that will be delivered by the tribunal.

