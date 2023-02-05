Trevor Booker Net Worth 2023, Biography, Personal Life, Age, Ethnicity, Nationality, Career

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Name Trevor Booker Profession Professional basketball player Date of Birth November 25, 1987 Age 35 years old Height 6 feet 8 inches Net Worth $10 million

Who is Trevor Booker?

Trevor Booker is a former NBA power forward who played for several teams throughout his career. He was born on November 25, 1987, in Whitmire, South Carolina. He played college basketball for the Clemson Tigers and was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2010 NBA draft. Throughout his career, he was known for his strong work ethic, toughness, and versatility on both ends of the court.

Trevor Booker started playing basketball at a young age and was a standout player in high school. He went on to play college basketball at Clemson, where he was a key contributor for the Tigers. After his junior season, he declared for the NBA draft and was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round. Throughout his career, he played for several teams and was known for his physicality and versatility as a power forward.

Trevor Booker was born on November 25, 1987, which makes him 35 years old as of 2023. Despite his age, he has remained a productive player in the league, contributing to the success of his teams both on and off the court. He has also been a role model for younger players, inspiring them with his work ethic and dedication to the game.

Trevor Booker’s professional basketball career began in 2010 when he was selected in the second round of the NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Throughout his career, he has played for several teams including the Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, and Philadelphia 76ers. He is known for his versatility, toughness, and physicality, and has been a key contributor to the success of his teams. He has also been a role model for younger players, inspiring them with his work ethic and dedication to the game.

Trevor Booker is a private person and not much is known about his personal life. He is married and has two children, but he keeps his family life private and rarely shares details with the public. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and participating in charitable causes.

Trevor Booker Achievements

Throughout his career, Trevor Booker has achieved many milestones and accomplishments. He has been a key contributor to the success of his teams, helping them make several playoff appearances. He has also been a reliable player off the court, known for his strong work ethic and leadership skills. He has been a role model for younger players, inspiring them with his dedication to the game and his commitment to social justice issues.

Trevor Booker Height and Weight

Trevor Booker is listed at 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has a well-built physique and uses his strength and athleticism to his advantage on the court. He is known for his physicality and aggressive style of play, which has made him a fan favorite and one of the most respected players in the league.

Trevor Booker is of African American descent, born and raised in Whitmire, South Carolina. He is one of the few African American players in the NBA and has used his platform to promote diversity and inclusiveness in the league. He has also been an advocate for social justice issues and has used his voice to raise awareness about the need for equality and fair treatment for all individuals.

Trevor Booker is an American professional basketball player. He was born and raised in Whitmire, South Carolina and attended college at Clemson University in South Carolina. Throughout his career, he has represented the United States in international competitions and has been a proud ambassador for his country.

Trevor Booker Awards

Trevor Booker has not won any individual awards during his career, but he has been recognized for his contributions to his teams and his leadership skills. He has been a key contributor to the success of his teams and has helped them make several playoff appearances. Despite not winning any individual awards, he is respected and admired by his peers for his work ethic, toughness, and versatility on the court.