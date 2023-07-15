Trent sacrificed his cool look for success – Jurgen Klopp comments on Arnold’s new hair cut

Few moments ago, Liverpool Football Club Manager, Jurgen Klopp publicly came out to comments on Trent Alexander Arnold’s new trim.

Recall that few days ago, Alexander Arnold returned to training with a completely new look and his manager, Klopp seems to be impressed with it.

Klopp revealed that Trent has cut his hair back to the most successful haircut in his career. He further stressed that the right back sacrificed his cool look for success and he likes that.

“In his Words”

“Trent cut his hair back to the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that”, The German tactician said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

When Trent showed up at the training ground few days ago with a completely different look, he was asked about what inspired his new look and he revealed without wasting much time that it’s a new season, new haircut and new him.

Trent has now gone back to the trim he used in winning the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League some couple of years back and we hope that he can be able to replicate that once again.

Trent Alexander Arnold is considered as one of the finest right back in the World, but last season was one of the toughest campaign of his career as Jurgen Klopp was even forced to drop him to the bench at one certain point in time due to his poor performances.

The England International was given a new Midfield role by his National Team Manager, Garry Southgate and it seems like that’s where he will be playing for Liverpool next season.

