NEWS

Trent sacrificed his cool look for success – Jurgen Klopp comments on Arnold’s new hair cut

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read

Few moments ago, Liverpool Football Club Manager, Jurgen Klopp publicly came out to comments on Trent Alexander Arnold’s new trim.

Recall that few days ago, Alexander Arnold returned to training with a completely new look and his manager, Klopp seems to be impressed with it.

Klopp revealed that Trent has cut his hair back to the most successful haircut in his career. He further stressed that the right back sacrificed his cool look for success and he likes that.

“In his Words”

“Trent cut his hair back to the most successful haircut in his career, so he sacrificed the cool look for success, I like that”, The German tactician said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

When Trent showed up at the training ground few days ago with a completely different look, he was asked about what inspired his new look and he revealed without wasting much time that it’s a new season, new haircut and new him.

Trent has now gone back to the trim he used in winning the English Premier League and UEFA Champions League some couple of years back and we hope that he can be able to replicate that once again.

Trent Alexander Arnold is considered as one of the finest right back in the World, but last season was one of the toughest campaign of his career as Jurgen Klopp was even forced to drop him to the bench at one certain point in time due to his poor performances.

The England International was given a new Midfield role by his National Team Manager, Garry Southgate and it seems like that’s where he will be playing for Liverpool next season.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 35 mins ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 European Players In The World

26 mins ago

Signs of kidney failure that may appear on the skin

46 mins ago

Beautiful Ways Ladies can Style their Chiffon and Kimono Dress to Look Exceptionally Stunning

56 mins ago

‘There Is Inequality In The Way An Igbo Man Is Being Seen In Nigeria’ – Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button