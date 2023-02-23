‘Treason’: Security Agencies Will Determine El-Rufai, Ganduje, Others’ Fate –Abubakar Malami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Thursday said the fate of governors and other individuals being investigated for alleged treasonable utterances over the naira redesign will be determined by the security agencies.

At a media briefing hosted by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, he made this statement in response to questions from State House reporters.

Several governors, like Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, found flaws in the implementation of the currency redesign strategy and urged their constituents to disregard the validity of the previous N500 and N1000 notes’ expiration.

The two governors were equally represented among the governors that petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline of February 10 from ending the acceptance of the N500 and N1000 notes as lawful cash.

Malami responded to the idea that the governors’ statements amounted to treason by saying that there may be an investigation, though he avoided mentioning the governors’ names.

Nevertheless, he stated that the competent security authorities will decide whether further action would be required.

Additionally, he claimed that only a small number of people were advocating for those who might have amassed wealth unlawfully or looted public funds in order to use them to sway voters in upcoming elections.

The AGF emphasized the importance of the redesign policy, which will, in his words, allow citizens to take collective ownership of the electoral system rather than allowing a few wealthy individuals to take control. He also added that the policy was created to allow freedom of choice and fight corruption.

Malami, who spoke extensively about the advantages of electoral changes, claimed that only the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated the political will necessary to improve democratic practice through governmental, political, and administrative measures.

According to him, the latest naira redesign policy was implemented in order to ensure that Nigerians successfully assume ownership of their electoral processes by preventing foreign funding from influencing people’s ownership decisions and by restricting contributions from Nigerians to political parties.

Benefits connected to survival and allowing Nigerians’ freedom to rule, freedom devoid of monetary inducement and intervention is equally part of it.

But, considering that a significant number of these factors are the topic of litigation before the Supreme Court, let’s turn to the question of the open revolt. But more importantly, as you are well aware, you also brought up the subject of treason or a specific order connected to it. These problems are typically problems that include forces.

Therefore, you cannot completely rule out the possibility of an investigation. However, it is the security agencies’ responsibility to conduct an investigation and take any necessary action based on their assessment of the statements’ implications and weight. In my opinion, they are already taking this action, which will help them decide whether further action is necessary. investigations into what additional steps should be done if it is determined that they are necessary in light of the statements made, and activities linked with those investigations. That is therefore all I have to say about the uprising. According to dailytust report.

