Transfers: Selling Lewis Hall Could Be One Of Pochettino’s First Mistakes At Chelsea

According to breaking transfer news last night, Chelsea are now looking to sell Lewis Hall after initially preferring to loan the youngster to Crystal Palace. But according to David Ornstein of the Athletic UK, Newcastle are now working on a deal for Hall after the 18-year-old indicated he would like to join the Magpies permanently for the chance to play Champions League football under Eddie Howe.

Despite signing a new 6 years contract at the club, Chelsea are looking to make around £30-35m pure profit on the academy product and it appears that the deal is progressing well.

After spending over £170m on two players in Moisés Caicedo and Romeo La, in a summer transfer window that has seen the London club spend a ridiculous amount of money on young talents around the globe, there is a need to make more sales in order to be within the FFP rules.

But for me, Lewis Hall is the last youngster Chelsea should be looking to sell. The left-back/midfielder was one of the only positive things about the club last season. His ability on the ball is absolutely sensational and can be one of the best players for the club in the near future. It is no surprise Newcastle are willing to pay such a amount for him.

I think Pochettino could be making his first mistake at Chelsea if he doesn’t insist on keeping Lewis Hall and selling players such as Connor Gallagher, Trevor Chalobah, Marc Cucurella or even Raheem Sterling.

It seems to me that the manager doesn’t fancy Hall at the moment and that is very surprising. We could all see that he’s better than Cucurella and even slightly better than Chilwell on the ball. His potential is great and the Argentine boss needs to give him a chance.

Hall wanting to move is because he feels he is not in the manager’s plan and being a 4th choice left-back behind Chillwell, Cucurella and Ian Maatsen is not good for his career, so no one can blame him for wanting to leave.

