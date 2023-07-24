Transfers: How Michael Olise’s Signing For Chelsea Would Mean Loan For Angelo Gabriel

According to reports from yesterday, Chelsea have submitted a bid to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. It is understood that Manchester City are also interested in signing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Riyadh Mahrez but the player has agreed to join Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

One of the most talented youngsters in English football, Olise spent 7 years at the Chelsea academy before he left in 2016. The player has a £35mbuyout clause in his Crystal Palace contract and Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer.

What Would This Mean For Angelo Gabriel

Having signed Angelo Gabriel from Brazil few weeks ago, it comes as a surprise to many that Chelsea want to sign Olise. Especially after the 18-year-old ex-Santos winger has been very impressive in the two matches he’s played for the blues in this pre-season.

But the plan has always been to loan Angelo Gabriel to newly acquired club Strasbourg under the guidance of Patrick Vieira for further development.

Strasbourg’s chief scout Loïc Désiré confirmed this about a week ago, shortly after Chelsea completed the signing of the youngster.

“He [Angelo] won’t be arriving straight away, as Chelsea want to integrate him into the club first. He’ll come in August after the tour of the United States. We want to bring more variety to Patrick Vieira.”

So, if Chelsea succeed in completing the signing of Olise, then we can expect to see Angelo leave on loan despite the fact that he has impressed and showed his qualities in pre-season.

This is a decision that will not be welcomed by many supporters of the west London club, but that has been the plan of the club right from the start.

