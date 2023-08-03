‘Transferring Annoiting, I receive It’ – Dino Melaye says as he steps out with Ademola Adeleke

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Politician and Former Senator, Dino Melaye took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of himself alongside Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Dino shared the photos on his Official Facebook page today being Thursday the 3rd day of August, 2023 and he accompanied it with a caption which read: “Transferring Annoiting, I receive It”, he wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Dino could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and they both look really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

While in the second photo, the two politicians could be clearly spotted shaking hands while sitting down and it’s absolutely amazing seeing how happy they both are.

Dino Melaye is a renowned politician in Nigeria, known for his boldness, bravery and outspokenness. He was the 8th Nigerian National Assembly representing Kogi West Senatorial district. He was also the spokesperson of 2023 Presidential Candidates of People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and he’s still behind him up till today as they are currently fighting to retrieve their stolen mandate.

Dino came into prominence some couple of years back during his time as the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, he was known for his dramatic behavior in the Senate house, he was always causing a scene during meetings and a lot of people got to know him for that. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

