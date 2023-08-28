Transfer:Chelsea looking to move into pole position for Toney; Arsenal consider making bid for Guehi

Chelsea looking to move into pole position to sign Toney

Chelsea are looking to move into pole position to sign Brentford’s Ivan Toney in the New Year. That is according to well-respected journalist Simon Phillips. Phillips reported his Substack over the weekend that Chelsea are trying to ‘jump the queue’ to sign Ivan Toney, 27, in the January transfer window.

SOURCE: Simon Phillips

Arsenal consider making bid for Guehi

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that Arsenal are now considering making a bid for Chelsea target Marc Guehi. He told GiveMeSport that the Gunners have held interest for a prolonged period of time in signing the England international. Reports a few weeks ago were linking Guehi with a move back io Stamford Bridge, where his pathway to the first team was originally blocked.

SOURCE: GiveMeSport

West Ham step up striker search

West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten is due to fly to Brazil later today for face-to-face talks with Corinthians, according to Foot Mercato. The Hammers are interested in thrashing out a deal for striker Yuri Alberto, who is already a full Brazilian international. Youssef En-Nesyri and Hugo Ekitike remain on West Ham’s hit list, as they could sign two strikers before this week’s transfer deadline.

SOURCE: Foot Mercato

