NEWS

Transfer:Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus;Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read

Chelsea could hijack move for Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a raft of top Premier League clubs this summer but West Ham had recently seemingly taken the lead in the race to sign the forward. Still, you simply cannot rule Chelsea out of pretty much anything this summer. According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, the Blues could yet hijack a move for the Ghana forward.

Arsenal interested in £100m Evan Ferguson move

Arsenal have broken the £100m barrier on one player this summer and it seems they are prepared to do so again. This is a new age for the Gunners as they make a mark in the transfer market and, next summer, there is a big target in forward areas. Football Transfers claim Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is a target for next summer, with the Republic of Ireland international already carrying a £100m price tag.

Lloris eyes Italian job

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may sign for Lazio after all, Sky Sports reports. The Rome giants are looking to replace Luis Maximiliano, who has joined Almeria on loan.

Confaamnews (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 18 mins ago
0 311 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Life can become miserable even if you share same religion or tribe with the president—Obinna Nwosu

3 mins ago

EPL: Four options for Man United to solve their midfield woes

5 mins ago

America have 15 ministers- Daniel Bwala counters an APC Chieftain who said 45 ministers is not enough

16 mins ago

3-4-3: Chelsea’s At Strongest Line-up That Could Bring Them Back To Winning Ways

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button