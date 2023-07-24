Transfer: Westham pushing to sign Maguire; Barcelona to hold talks to sign Kylian Mbappe

West Ham pushing for Maguire

Sky Sports are reporting that West Ham are still ‘pushing’ to sign Harry Maguire – and have not ruled out a loan or a permanent transfer this summer. Erik ten Hag is understood to be open to selling Maguire, having already stripped him of the captaincy and handed it to Bruno Fernandes.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Barcelona to hold Kylian Mbappe talks

Barcelona will hold talks over beating Real Madrid to Kylian Mbappe. L’Equipe report on a phone conversation being put in the diary for the Catalans to discuss Mbappe’s transfer with PSG. Barcelona’s lack of cash is an issue in any deal yet they are expected to make that up by offering up some of their own players.

SOURCE: L’Equipe

Walsall sign Motherwell’s Ross Tierney and ex-Crawley striker Aramide Oteh

Walsall have signed midfielder Ross Tierney on a season-long loan from Motherwell, while striker Aramide Oteh has returned to the club. Striker Oteh, 24, was on loan with the Saddlers in 2019 and has signed a one-year deal after leaving Crawley Town, where his contract had expired. Tierney, 22, joined Motherwell from Bohemians in January 2022.

SOURCE: BBC

