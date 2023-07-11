Transfer: West Ham waiting Arsenal Lawyers to complete Rice Transfer, United in Talks for Amrabat

West Ham waiting Arsenal Lawyers to complete Rice Transfer

West Ham United is eagerly waiting for Arsenal’s lawyers to finalize the deal for the transfer of Declan Rice, as reported by Sky Sports. The club is prepared to sign the contracts once the final wording is approved. Once the paperwork is complete, Rice will officially become an Arsenal player.

United in Talks for Amrabat

Reports suggest that Manchester United has initiated talks with Sofyan Amrabat regarding a potential move to the club this summer. Sky’s Florian Plettenberg reveals that United has started negotiations to sign the player from Fiorentina, although the transfer is not expected to be completed until later in the summer transfer window. Amrabat is also believed to be on the radar of Bayern Munich, but they have yet to make a formal approach.

Adrian Mariappa Extends Stay at Salford

Salford City has announced that Adrian Mariappa has signed an extended contract with the club. The 36-year-old agreed to a short-term deal in March and made nine appearances in various competitions towards the end of last season. The Jamaica international has now committed to a one-year deal, further solidifying his presence at the Peninsula Stadium.

Reece Cole Joins Exeter City Following Successful Trial

Exeter City has confirmed the signing of Reece Cole on a one-year contract after he impressed during a trial period. Cole, 25, began his career at Brentford but had multiple loan spells before short stints at QPR and Dunfermline Athletic. He then played non-league football for Chertsey Town and Hayes & Yeading in the previous year. Exeter manager Gary Caldwell expressed his confidence in Cole’s potential and stated that he deserved the contract after facing hardships and rediscovering his love for the game.

