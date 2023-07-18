Transfer Update: 4 Deals That Have Been Completed Today

The transfer Market has been very busy in the past few days with teams looking forward to completing some deals before travelling for the preseason tours. Similarly, some Clubs are making moves following the injury of key players.

On the other hand, this article will focus on four confirmed deals that have been completed today. Take a look!

1. Johnny Evans Signs A Short Deal With Manchester United.

Photo: Johnny Evans at Manchester United || Twitter

The former Leicester City defender signed a short-term deal with Manchester United. The experienced centre-back was spotted in Manchester United’s training session today, and he is among the squad list that would play the friendly game against Lyon.

2. Kim Min-Jae Joins Bayern Munich.

Photo: Kim Min-Jae At Bayern Munich || Twitter

The South Korean moved from Napoli to Bayern Munich after an impressive season in Italy. He played an important role as Napoli won the league title last season. However, Kim Min-Jae will now play under Thomas Tuchel after signing a contract valid till 2028.

3. Seko Fofana Joins Al Nassr.

Photo: Sekp Fofana at Al Nassr || Twitter

The 28-year-old midfielder moved from RC Lens to Al Nassr. The Ivorian joined the likes of Ronaldo and Brozovic in Al Nassr after signing a three-year contract.

4. Marcus Rashford Signs A New Contract with Manchester United.

Photo: Marcus Rashford || Twitter

After several weeks of negotiations, Marcus Rashford officially signed a contract valid until 2028 at Manchester United. The forward has been at Manchester United since the age of seven, and he is now committed hao future to his boyhood club.

