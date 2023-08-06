Transfer: Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move; Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat

Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively are reportedly being lined up for 2024 transfers to Saudi Arabia. It is claimed the Premier League icons are beginning to register on recruitment radars in the Middle East. According to The Mirror, ambitious sides in that region – who have already started to spend big – have their sights set on Salah and De Bruyne.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Man United close to sealing move for Amrabat

Manchester United are on the brink of sealing a move for Sofyan Amrabat. Reports in Italy state an agreement is already in place with the Red Devils and Fiorentina are just awaiting the official offer. A deal of £21million would see the midfielder trade Serie A for the Premier League. Meanwhile, in order to fund the move, boss Erik ten Hag will look to sell squad players this summer, with West Ham United lining up a double swoop for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. A deal of around £60million would see the Hammers land the duo, reports state.

SOURCE: Wales Online

Forest close to signing Arsenal goalkeeper

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to confirming the signing of Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. Forest are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the Arsenal for the American international over a deal which would cost around £7million. The news won’t be welcome for Manchester United who had hoped that Forest would come in for Dean Henderson after a loan spell last season.

SOURCE: Daily Express

