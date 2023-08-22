Transfer: Roma keen on signing of Mason Greenwood; Johnson could snub Chelsea for Tottenham

Roma keen on signing of Mason Greenwood

Roma are reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood. That’s according to a recent report from TalkSPORT, who claim Jose Mourinho is open to bringing the English forward to Serie A. Manchester United announced on Monday afternoon that Greenwood, 21, will not continue at the club following an internal investigation carried out after the attacker was arrested by Greater Manchester Police on suspicion of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault last year following allegations made by a female online.

SOURCE: TalkSPORT

Johnson could snub Chelsea for Tottenham

Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson could snub Chelsea in favour of joining Tottenham Hotspur in search of more game time. Mauricio Pochettino is currently looking for an attacking option despite signing Nicolas Jackson earlier this summer. The Chelsea manager has his eyes on Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and the club is reportedly ready to offer Andrey Santos plus cash to secure the Welsh international’s signature, according to the Daily Mail.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

Greenwood had Championship interest

Mason Greenwood’s reported stance on a next club is that he would prefer to remain in England, despite interest from abroad. The Daily Mail have claimed that at least two Championship sides had indicated that they would be prepared to move for the forward following Manchester United’s decision not to include him in their plans moving forward. Those clubs held preliminary talks but decided against a move for Greenwood, who may be forced to move to either Saudi Arabia, Turkey or Italy instead.

SOURCE: Daily Mail

