Transfer: PSG willing to loan Mbappe to EPL, Man Utd reject West Ham’s verbal offer for McTominay

PSG willing to loan Mbappe to EPL

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly willing to loan Kylian Mbappe to a Premier League club, with Manchester United and Chelsea asking questions, according to GOAL. The World Cup-winning France international continues to generate intense exit talk at Parc des Princes after revealing that he will not be extending a contract that is due to expire in 2024. He has been heavily linked with La Liga giants Real Madrid, but no deal has been done as yet.

Man Utd reject West Ham’s verbal offer for McTominay

Manchester United have reportedly rejected West Ham’s verbal offer for midfielder Scott McTominay, according to Goal. The Hammers have reportedly held talks with United midfielder McTominay but the Red Devils are understood to be keen on keeping him as a squad player.

The Times state West Ham have still made a ‘verbal offer’ for the Scottish international, but the bid did not meet United’s £45 million ($57.8m) valuation. While the 26-year-old may not be a starter under manager Erik ten Hag, with Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, and Mason Mount all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, McTominay is understood to be seen as an important part of the squad.

The Scot, whose contract expires in 2025, featured 39 times in all competitions last season but just 16 of those were in a starting role.

Man Utd and Forest yet to strike Henderson deal

There is still no final agreement between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest over the transfer of Dean Henderson. A loan with an obligation to buy remains under discussion between the two clubs.

Talks centre on the fee, structure, and conditions of the obligation to buy – notably how many games Henderson would have to play to trigger that obligation. There is a willingness from all parties to get a deal over the line.

Henderson still with United squad in the US as clubs thrash out a deal.

