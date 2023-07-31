Transfer: PSG expect Mbappe not to trigger contract extension, Chelsea agree £38.6m deal for Disasi

PSG expect Mbappe not to trigger contract extension

Kylian Mbappe has until midnight on Monday to trigger his option to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract by one year to the summer of 2025 – and the club are 99.99 per cent sure he won’t, according to Sky Sports.

Mbappe is due a €60 million loyalty bonus, payable in installments, if he is still with the club on Tuesday.

Mbappe turned down a world-record £257m move to Al-Hilal last week. He was dropped from PSG’s pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea and put up for sale on July 21 because the club knew he wasn’t going to renew his contract and they wanted to sell him as quickly as possible. They believe he has already agreed to join Real Madrid when he becomes a free agent next summer.

The big question is whether Real Madrid will make a bid for Mbappe in this window or risk losing him to another club.

PSG are expecting Real Madrid to make a half-hearted bid late in the window which they know the club will reject. Bidding will make it look as if they tried to pay a fee for the player.

PSG have had various approaches for Mbappe in the past 10 days including the formal £257m offer from Al-Hilal. They have had significant interest from big European clubs involving potential player swap deals.

August 12 is the next significant date. It’s PSG’s first game of the season at home against Lorient. What head coach Luis Enrique decides when it comes to his squad and starting XI, and the reaction of PSG fans to Mbappe, could accelerate his departure from the club.

Chelsea agree £38.6m deal for Disasi

Chelsea agree deal in principle with Monaco for French international defender Axel Disasi. The fee is thought to be in the region of €45m (£38.6m), according to the Athletic.

Disasi has entered the final two years of his contract with the French club. Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino had indicated earlier this month the club could go into the market following the ACL injury suffered by Wesley Fofana.

Disasi had been linked with Manchester United and Newcastle United in this window. Monaco wanted to have a degree of certainty over a replacement before sanctioning a move. They agreed a deal with Southampton for defender Mohammed Salisu over the weekend.

Forest in talks with Arsenal over Turner

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of keeper Matt Turner, according to Sky Sports. Early suggestions indicate a gap in valuation while Forest are also edging closer to signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Talks continue over a loan with an obligation to buy. It’s understood Forest are in the market to sign two keepers in this window.

US midfielder Musah to join Milan

Yunas Musah is set to join AC Milan in a €20m (£17.2m) move from Valencia, according to Fabrizio Romano. Musah is set to follow his US international team-mate Christian Pulisic in moving to San Siro this summer.

