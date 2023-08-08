Transfer: Pochettino not keen on Chelsea signing Neymar, Man U want Todibo as Maguire’s replacement

Pochettino not keen on Chelsea signing Neymar

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea may not make a move to sign Neymar this summer as new manager Mauricio Pochettino is not keen on a reunion with the forward. The PSG star has reportedly been put up for sale by the club, with them open to offers starting from £50m. That has attracted attention from several clubs across Europe including both Chelsea and Barcelona.

Yet despite that, the Evening Standard has reported that the Blues’ may step out of any potential race because of Pochettino and the 31-year-old’s wage demands. Neymar reportedly earns around £600,000 per week in Paris which makes any move for him financially tough. Furthermore, the Evening Standard has also revealed that the Blues, in line with Pochettino and their sporting directors, are looking to sign younger players rather than superstar names.

Man U want Todibo as Maguire’s replacement

Manchester United’s summer spending looks set to continue with Nice’s centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo reportedly targeted to replace Harry Maguire, GOAL confirms.

According to RMC Sport, United have inquired about the 23-year-old as they look to add to their defence, which has already seen a big change through the departure of David de Gea and the subsequent arrival of Andre Onana.

With former club captain Maguire looking ever more likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag finds himself needing another defensive option.

The early discussions with Todibo’s entourage have been described as ‘encouraging’ but United will have to fend off potential interest from Juventus if they wish to secure their fourth signing of the summer. The move would represent a massive step up for the Frenchman as Nice finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season with the defender playing in 31 of their 38 games, helping to keep 10 clean sheets in the process.

Bayern expected to go back in for Kane

Bayern Munich are expected to bid again for Harry Kane. The German champions are not giving up on signing him despite their latest offer being rejected yesterday. His addition remains the top priority among Bayern’s hierarchy, according to Sky Sports Germany.

Nevertheless, an agreement between the clubs is not currently in sight and – as things stand – it is looking more likely Kane stays at Spurs. He wants his future sorted either way before the end of this week, ahead of Tottenham’s opening game of the season at Brentford on Sunday.

Kane is enjoying life under new Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou. He is among several players who featured on Sunday against Shakhtar Donetsk that have not travelled to Barcelona for their final friendly tonight.

