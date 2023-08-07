Transfer: Pochettino not convinced about signing Vlahovic; Man U to step up efforts to sign Amrabat

Pochettino not convinced about signing Vlahovic

Juventus are offering Dusan Vlahovic, as part of a deal that would see Romelu Lukaku return to Italy. However Mauricio Pochettino is not convinced about adding Vlahovic to his squad. Chelsea remain in the market for an attacking midfielder and are tracking Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Source: @JacobSteinberg

United to accelerate Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly set to intensify their efforts to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Italian outlet La Repubblica have claimed that now Rasmus Hojlund has been confirmed as a new United player, the next focus will be Amrabat. Erik ten Hag likely will have to part ways with both Donny van de Beek and Fred, but with United ready to up their efforts to sign their Moroccan replacement – movement could be happening to seal both exits.

SOURCE: La Repubblica

West Ham want United trio

West Ham look set for further conversations with Manchester United before the transfer deadline closes on September 1. According to CaughtOffside, David Moyes’ outfit are interested in as many as three Red Devils including Harry Maguire. Despite tensions behind the scenes at the London Stadium, Moyes believes that Maguire is the ideal defensive signing that West Ham should be making. While Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial are also on the Hammers’ shortlist, setting up a busy few weeks between the two clubs.

SOURCE: CaughtOffside

