Transfer: Pavard tells Bayern he wants to join Man Utd; Arsenal want to sign Laporte and Cancelo

Benjamin Pavard tells Bayern Munich he wants to join Manchester United

Benjamin Pavard has told Bayern Munich that he wants to join Manchester United this summer, according to reports in Germany. United are in the market for a new central defender with former captain Harry Maguire set to join West Ham in a £30 million deal. United have identified Pavard as Maguire’s replacement but their opening offer to Bayern Munich, believed to be in the region of £25m, has been rejected by the German champions. According to Bild, Bayern had initially demanded a fee between €45m (£38.7m) and €50m (£43m) for Pavard but are now unwilling to sell the France international as Kyle Walker, one of their top targets for the summer, has decided to stay at Manchester City.

SOURCE: Bild

Arsenal want Man City duo

Arsenal are admirers of Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte but there are doubts as to whether Pep Guardiola would sell to a direct rival. Although City have previously sold Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal, the Gunners are now considered to be stronger than ever and they therefore pose a threat to City’s title defence. Laporte is free to leave City this summer but the Premier League champions are still awaiting offers for the Spaniard. Joao Cancelo is another player Arsenal have considered but he has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona as his relationship with Guardiola remains frosty.

SOURCE: Daily Express

Reece Hannam: Ex-Crystal Palace defender joins Stevenage

Stevenage have signed former Crystal Palace defender Reece Hannam. The 22-year-old will move to the Lamex Stadium after a successful trial, subject to EFL and FA approval. The left-back came through the ranks at West Ham before spending the last three seasons at Selhurst Park, winning the Under-23s player of the season.

SOURCE: BBC

