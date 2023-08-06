Transfer: Olise agrees personal terms with Chelsea, Mbappe prefers to join Liverpool over Chelsea

Personal terms are settled between Olise and Chelsea.

Chelsea is allegedly in the lead to sign Michael Olise after reaching a personal terms agreement with the Crystal Palace player.

Chelsea reportedly offered Olise about £26 million ($33m), and the winger has agreed to personal terms with the club. The rumoured release clause for Olise is £35m ($45m), so the amount is still below that, but it appears to have been enough to bring the potential deal forward.

Not only has Chelsea been interested in the Palace creator this window, but Manchester City has been right on their heels the whole time. Reports suggest that after forward Riyad Mahrez left for Al-Ahli, Pep Guardiola is eager to replace him with Olise.

Michael Olise, Transfer Target for Chelsea

Mbappé would rather sign with Liverpool than Chelsea.

Sponsors may be able to help Liverpool pay for Kylian Mbappe’s transfer fee this summer. According to Football Insider, the Frenchman prefers Liverpool to Chelsea and a loan move for the upcoming season is being discussed. The French club would help the Reds cover his high wage, but they’d prefer a long-term or loan-with-obligation agreement.

Mbappe reportedly “refuses” a €250 million transfer to Chelsea but will accept a “solution” from the Premier League.

Forest still wants Henderson, and Turner might be brought in as a backup quarterback.

The transfer of Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest is still a topic of discussion between the two clubs. There has been talk of a loan with a buyout provision.

After missing the final four months of last season while on loan at Forest, Henderson is essentially back to full health after undergoing thigh surgery in May.

It is thought that United would prefer a lower number of games than Forest in order to trigger the obligation, and that his rehabilitation is a consideration in these conversations. All parties are committed to reaching an agreement.

If a deal can be made with Arsenal, Henderson is expected to start for Forest, with Matt Turner as competition.

Adigsss (

)