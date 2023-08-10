Transfer News:Ward Prowse close to joining West Ham, Arsenal have agreed a €3m loan fee to sign Raya

Ward Prowse close to joining West Ham.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Ward Prowse is close to joining West Ham for a fee of €30m from Southampton. The English player has already agreed personal terms with West Ham. The midfielder will add a lot of quality to the London Club.

Arsenal have agreed a €3m loan fee to sign Raya.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Arsenal have agreed a €3m loan fee to sign Raya from Brentford. Arsenal will have to pay €27m to buy the player after his loan expires. Brentford accepted this way as it helps Arsenal with Financial Fair Play.

Chelsea midfielder, Casadei will join Leicester on loan.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea midfielder, Cesare Casadei will join Championship side, Leicester City on a loan deal until the end of the season. Chelsea believe his talent will be well nurtured under Enzo Maresca. Agreement for the deal has been met and it will soon be made official.

