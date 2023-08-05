Transfer News:Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic;Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe

Real Madrid set to battle Chelsea for Vlahovic

Real Madrid are set to battle Chelsea for the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they cannot sign Kylian Mbappe. Carlo Ancelotti is still in the market for a forward in case Kylian Mbappe doesn’t come to Madrid this summer. The signing of Joselu somewhat softened the blow of losing talisman Karim Benzema, but the higher-ups at the Santiago Bernabeu are prepared to target Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Cadena SER.

Hojlund signs Man Utd contract

Manchester United new boy Rasmus Hojlund signed his Red Devils contract a few minutes ago, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 13-time Premier League champions have snapped-up the 20-year-old striker after agreeing to pay Atalanta £72million in exchange for his services. The Red Devils plan to unveil the Denmark international at Old Trafford on Saturday ahead of their pre-season friendly with Lens.

Bayern submit final offer for Kane

Bayern Munich have submitted their final offer for Harry Kane. The Bundesliga side want a quick decision from Tottenham otherwise they will move on and look at other targets.

Bayern believe they have improved on the £20m gap in valuation between the two clubs and feel this offer is fair.

Sky Germany are reporting the bid is more than £86.3m (€100m). If Spurs accept the bid, the transfer could happen quickly.

Kane could potentially earn in the region of £11m net annually over the course of a five-year contract. That will be broken down into basic salary, number of games played and bonuses.

Tottenham’s record scorer also hasn’t ruled out returning to the Premier League in future.

Chelsea rule out making move for Mbappe

Chelsea have reportedly ruled out making a move for Kylian Mbappe, despite being linked with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.There have been suggestions that PSG are inviting offers from Premier League sides, so that a deal can be done this summer, with Chelsea considered to be a possible suitor. Standard Sport is, however, reporting that the Blues will not be making a move as they believe PSG are trying to drag English sides into a political battle between the French giants and La Liga heavyweights Real.

