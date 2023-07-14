Transfer News:Pulisic completes move to AC Milan, Man Utd very close completing the signing of Onana

Pulisic completes move to AC Milan.

Pulisic have completed his move to Italian Club, AC Milan from Chelsea Football Club. The American winger joined AC Milan for a fee of €20m.

Man Utd very close completing the signing of Onana.

Manchester United are very close to completing the signing of Onana from Inter Milan. The English Club made their final bid of €50m plus €5m add-ons which is set to be accepted. All parties now expects Andre Onana to become a Manchester United player in the next hours.

Aaron Ramsey is set to join Cardiff.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey is set to join Cardiff from French side, Nice. He will be announced after his medical tests have been completed.

Everton completes official signing.

Everton have completed the signing of Ashley Young as a free agent after the expiration of his contract at Aston Villa. The defender penned down a one year deal with the Toffees.

