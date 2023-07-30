NEWS

Transfer News:Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer, Man Utd overpaid for Antony

Marc Leonard: Northampton re-sign Brighton midfielder on loan

Northampton have re-signed midfielder Marc Leonard on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton. The 21-year-old made 48 appearances last season to help the Cobblers earn promotion to League One. The Scotland under-21 international had youth spells at Rangers and Hearts before moving to the south coast.

Man Utd overpaid for Antony

Manchester United paid £30m more for Antony than they wanted to. United signed the Brazilian winger for £85m in the summer of 2022. However, the Telegraph claims the Red Devils initially valued him at just £55m. Antony is yet to prove why he cost such a large fee, scoring just eight goals and contributing just three assists in his debut campaign in English football.

United set to rival City for Gvardiol

Manchester United are set to rival Manchester City for Josko Gvardiol. City have made the defender their top target, but a move has stalled in recent days. According to Fichajes, that has attracted the attention of United, with the Red Devils viewing Gvardiol as a ‘valuable asset’. City remain the favourites but competition for his signature is set to be fierce, though it will take a fee in the region of £86m to buy him.

Mohammed Kudus agrees Chelsea transfer

Both Chelsea and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. Now, it appears the Blues have won the race. According to Rudy Galetti, the Ghana international has agreed terms on a deal to move to Stamford Bridge.

