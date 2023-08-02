Transfer News:Man Utd still have Lavia hope, Chelsea weighing up Dusan Vlahovic offer

Juventus Offer Vlahovic To Chelsea.

Chelsea have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku and a transfer fee.

The blues are hesitant over a deal which also requires them to pay a significant fee.

Man Utd still have La hope

Manchester United still have the chance to hijack Liverpool’s move for Romeo La this summer. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail reported that the Red Devils were still in the race to sign the midfielder despite the Southampton star’s desire to head to Anfield. Liverpool have since had a second bid for the Belgium international rejected and began sounding out alternatives as a precaution, with the Saints holding out for at least a £50million offer. Erik ten Hag is keen to sign at least one more midfielder this summer, following the arrival of Mason Mount, and the opportunity to pounce and meet Southampton’s valuation for La.

Arsenal agree £5m deal to sell Trusty

Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has claimed that Arsenal are on the verge of selling Auston Trusty to Sheffield United. The Gunners are back in London after an eventful pre-season tour of the United States. They finished it off in style, with a fantastic win over Barcelona in their final game in the USA. Sky journalist Thomas revealed that talks are at an advanced stage between the two clubs after a fee of around £5 million was agreed. A medical is expected to take place in the coming days now. He tweeted: “Sheffield United are in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal for USA centre-back Auston Trusty. “Fee in region of £5m has been agreed. Expected to travel for medical in coming days once deal is finalised.”

Chelsea weighing up Dusan Vlahovic offer

Chelsea are said to be weighing up Juventus’ latest approach regarding Dusan Vlahovic. Standard Sport reported earlier today that the Blues had been offered the Serbian striker in exchange for the unwanted Romelu Lukaku, plus a significant fee. The Guardian say that number is around €40m, with Chelsea said to be currently deciding whether or not to alter their stance on Vlahovic having already rejected one approach from Juve this summer as they look to offload the former Fiorentina marksman and Arsenal target.

