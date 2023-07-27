Transfer News:Man United prepare €70m bid for Hojlund, Man United Sends €60m Offer For Rasmus

Man United prepare €70m bid for Hojlund

Manchester United will make a fresh offer of around €70 million for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, who has reportedly agreed terms over a five-year contract worth €4.5 million a year plus bonuses. According to Italian transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United want to close the deal for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund and are lining up a new bid worth an initial €70 million, rising to €75 million, including bonuses, in the next days.

Balogun to push for Arsenal sale

Arsenal starlet Folarin Balogun is said to be ready to push to leave the Emirates this summer, with Inter Milan among those interested in his services. After a stunning season on loan at Reims, Balogun wants to continue as a first-choice striker but it appears unlikely that will be the case at Arsenal. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition has claimed that the young striker is ready to push for a move after sitting out of the friendly defeat to Manchester United. An asking price of around £50million had previously been set according to reports, though Inter are hoping to sign him on loan with an obligation to buy for £30m.

AC Milan Signs Chukwueze

According to Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan have completed the transfer of Nigeria top player Chukwueze from Villarreal.

