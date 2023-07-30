Transfer News:Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG, Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

Hojlund prefers Man Utd over PSG

Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United over Paris Saint-Germain. United have submitted an offer worth around £50m for the striker, but Atalanta want more than £60m. PSG have made their own bid, which is less than United’s, but L’Equipe report that Hojlund still favours a move to Old Trafford.

Freddie Potts: Wycombe Wanderers sign West Ham United midfielder on loan

Wycombe Wanderers have signed West Ham midfielder Freddie Potts in a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has yet to play in the Premier League, but made two Europa Conference League appearances for the Hammers last season. Potts is the ninth signing by the Chairboys since they finished ninth in League One last season.

Ten Hag makes Hojlund call

Erik ten Hag has held private video calls with Ramus Hojlund in a bid to convince the young striker to snub a move to PSG. Manchester United have identified the 20-year-old Denmark international as their priority striker target after failing to persuade Tottenham to sell Harry Kane. However, Hojlund’s rapid evolution at Atalanta has not gone unnoticed. According to The Manchester Evening , Ten Hag has been in contact with Hojlund personally to sell the move to him whilst the Manchester United hierarchy negotiate a fee with Atalanta. And it appears as though the Dutchman’s ground work could pay off, with reports suggesting that Hojlund favours a move to Old Trafford.

Hazard could retire after Real Madrid exit

A lack of suitable offers could prompt Eden Hazard to retire at 32, according to Diario AS ( Football Espana). The Belgian international left Real Madrid early this summer, after it emerged he was not in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season. Reports of interest from Belgium and the United States have yet to lead to anything concrete for the forward, who won two Premier League titles with Chelsea before moving to Spain in 2019.

