Transfer News:Chelsea Wahi bid rejected, Chelsea Agree £40m For Mohammed Kudus

Chelsea Wahi bid rejected

Chelsea have seen an opening proposal worth in the region of £21.5million including add-ons rejected by Montpellier for France U21 international forward Elye Wahi. The Blues are pressing to close a deal for the highly-rated attacker but if an agreement can be struck with the Ligue 1 outfit, Chelsea plan to send Wahi back on loan to France for the 2023/24 with sister club Strasbourg considered to be a priority destination of choice.Wahi is understood to be sceptical about joining Strasbourg on loan but he remains keen on joining Chelsea as negotiations continue between the two clubs. Chelsea’s opening proposal for the starlet is considered to be well short of Montpellier’s £30m valuation meaning they will have to raise their offer to strike an agreement.Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin said on Wednesday of Chelsea’s bid: “The amount proposed was not up to our expectations.”

Chelsea eye La hijack

The Times say Chelsea are considering a late move for Romeo La. The Blues could seek to hijack Liverpool’s swoop for the Belgian after an opening bid was rejected earlier this week. Chelsea bid £50m for La last summer and have struggled to agree a fee with Brighton for Moises Caicedo. La is valued at £50m by Southampton are Liverpool are trying to close the deal quickly as they ready their second bid.

Fabinho switch in jeopardy

Fabinho is set to rejoin Liverpool training on Wednesday amid an issue which is threatening to scupper his lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League. That’s according to The Athletic, who claim the delay to proceedings has harmed Al-Ittihad’s chances of sealing a deal. The Saudi outfit remain determined to capture Fabinho, though, and talks will continue in a bid to find a resolution.

Chelsea Agree £40m For Mohammed Kudus

According to Football insider, Chelsea have agreed a deal of £40m for Mohammed Kudus. Much of the focus at Chelsea in the last few weeks has been on Premier league star player Moises Caicedo. According to Football Insider Chelsea have struck a £40m deal with the Ajax and are close to agreeing personal terms with the talented attacking midfielder.

