Transfer News:Cavani set to join Boca Juniors, Chelsea reach agreement for Rennes midfielder, Lesley

Cavani set to join Boca Juniors.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Uruguayan striker, Cavani is set to join Argentine side, Boca Juniors on a free transfer after terminating his contract with La Liga side, Valencia. The striker will sign his contract until December 2024.

Chelsea reach agreement for Rennes midfielder, Lesley.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have reached an agreement for Rennes midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu. A fee close to €27m will be paid to the French Club for the 2004 young talented midfielder. The deal would soon be completed as talks are advanced and there is no decision whether he will stay or leave on loan.

Tottenham Hotspur left back, Sergio Reguilon wanted by Real Sociedad.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham Hotspur left back, Reguilon is wanted by Spanish side, Real Sociedad. Talks is not yet advanced as it is just at early stages. A reasonable bid could force Tottenham to sell the defender.

