Transfer News: Westham hold talks over deal for Maguire; Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Westham hold talks over deal for Maguire

West Ham have held ‘initial talks’ with United over a potential deal for Harry Maguire, according to Sky Sports. The 30-year-old was stripped of the captaincy by Erik ten Hag last week and has seen game time limited under the Dutchman. However United plan to keep hold of Maguire and don’t believe anyone would meet their £50m valuation. David Moyes’ side have also enquired about midfielder Scott McTominay.

SOURCE: Sky Sports

Chelsea accept £32m bid for Lukaku

Juventus are desperate to complete a deal for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea have accepted a £32m bid from the Old Lady for the striker, with personal terms also reportedly settled. La Repubblica note that the transfer was reliant on Dusan Vlahovic’s sale from Juve but they are now said to be keen to get Lukaku through the door regardless. And that will lead to the Turin side seeking an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent move if Vlahovic isn’t sold.

SOURCE: La Repubblica

El Bilal Toure to choose Atalanta over Everton

According to L’Equipe, El Bilal Touré has “finally decided” to “respect his first opinion” and choose a transfer to Atalanta over Everton. Despite a late push from Goodison Park, it now appears that L’Equipe’s claim that Atalanta were “one step ahead of the competition, especially Everton” for the Mali international was accurate. L’Equipe estimates that after bonuses, the Atalanta proposal will be valued close to €33 million (£28.3m).

SOURCE: L’Equipe

