Transfer News: West Ham in talks to sign Alvarez, Chelsea send bid for Brazilian striker, Deivid.

West Ham in talks to sign Alvarez.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that EPL Club, West Ham are in talks to sign Alvarez from Ajax. The talented midfielder have agreed personal terms with West Ham as he wants the move. The deal is now up to both clubs to agree for a fee for Edson Alvarez.

Chelsea send bid for Brazilian striker, Deivid.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea have sent a bid of €20m (€15m fixed fee + €5m add-ons) for Brazilian striker, Deivid to Santos. The young striker have already agreed personal terms with Chelsea as he wants the move. The player will join Strasbourg on a loan deal after the Chelsea completes his signing.

Kamada officially joins Italian Club, Lazio.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Japanese forward, Daichi Kamada has signed for Italian Club, Lazio a free transfer after expiration of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt. The player signed a two year deal until June 2025 with option for a further season.

