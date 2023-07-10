Transfer News: Vlahovic open to leaving Juventus for Chelsea, Fofana close to leaving Chelsea

Vlahovic open to leaving Juventus for Chelsea

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is open to the prospect of leaving Juventus for Chelsea this summer, according to reports in Sky Sports. The Blues will face competition from Manchester United and Real Madrid for his signature.

Fofana close to leaving Chelsea

According to Fabrizio Romano, striker David Datro Fofana is close to leaving the Blues on loan. German side Union Berlin are reportedly closing in a move, though there is not though to be the option of a permanent deal.

Caballero named as Leicester assistant boss

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero has been named as Enzo Maresca’s assistant manager at Leicester. Maresca was appointed as head coach of the Championship club following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Italian coach took up the head coach role after being Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City and has called upon another City name in Caballero as his No 2.

Madueke: I will make sure Colwill comes back to Chelsea

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke joked that he will be “making sure” that Levi Colwill comes back to Stamford Bridge with him. Both Madueke and Colwill won the Under-21s European Championships with England on Saturday and both are expected to head back to London for pre-season training.

Colwill, who impressed on loan at Brighton last season, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, but Mauricio Pochettino wants to hold talks with the central defender.

And speaking on an Instagram Live on Colwill’s story, Madueke said: “We’re coming back, I’m making sure he comes back.”

