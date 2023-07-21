Transfer News: United hold Amrabat talks, Man United told to pay £86.5m for Hojlund

United hold Amrabat talks

Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to 90min. The Morocco international has been informed that he is able to explore an exit this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his contract with the Serie A side. Fiorentina are set to demand £25.9million for the services of the midfielder and have received enquiries from Liverpool and West Ham, as well as United. Amrabat is aware that the Red Devils want to offload several of their fringe stars before talks accelerate, though the player also wants clarity on his future by Monday.

Man United told to pay £86.5m for Hojlund

Atalanta are set to demand up to £86.5m for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The club’s manager Gian Piero Gasperini hopes the Serie A side hold out for a mega fee for the United target. He told Sky Italy: “I don’t know whether he’ll stay or leave — but I hope the club will value Hojlund around €80, 90 or 100million (£86.5m) fee. “Rasmus is one of the best — if not the best — emerging talent in Europe as a striker.”

Khadra leaving Brighton

Brighton winger Reda Khadra has joined French side Reims for an undisclosed fee. Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “This is great move for all parties, but most of all Reda as it gives him the opportunity of regular football.

“We would like to thank him for his time here with us and wish him well for the future.”

