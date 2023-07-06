Transfer News: Two official signings, Cesar Azpilicueta completes his move to Atletico Madrid.

Two official signings.

1. AC Milan completes official signing.

AC Milan have completed the official signing of Luka Romero on a free transfer from Lazio. The young midfielder was keen on joining AC Milan and he is now their player. He signed a four year contract until June 2027.

2. Bayer Leverkusen completes official signing.

German Club, Bayer Leverkusen have completed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Arsenal for a fee of €25m. The midfielder penned down a five year contract to keep him in Leverkusen until June 2028.

Cesar Azpilicueta completes his move to Atletico Madrid.

Cesar Azpilicueta have completed his move to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer from Chelsea after his contract was terminated. The player wants to face a new challenge in Spain.

Arsenal completes official deal.

Arsenal have completed an official deal with Reiss Nelson for the extension of his contract until June 2027 with an option for a further season. The player was keen on remaining in the club despite different proposals.

