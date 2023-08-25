Transfer News: Santos set for Nottingham medicals, Chelsea to finalize the signing of Petrovic today

Santos set for Nottingham medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Santos is set for Nottingham medicals ahead of his loan move from Chelsea. The player is keen on the move and he will soon join Nottingham. Chelsea did not insert a buy option clause in the deal as he will be back next year with the squad. Chelsea believe that the Brazilian midfielder will have more playing time in Nottingham to develop his skills.

Chelsea going to complete the signing of Petrovic today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are going to complete the signing of Petrovic today. The player is already in London to sign his contract as a new Chelsea player until June 2030. The Serbian goalkeeper completed medical tests yesterday and he would be unveiled ahead of Luton Town game.

Bayern Munich to finalize the signing of Peretz today.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bayern Munich are going to finalize the signing of Peretz today. The deal have been sealed for €5m plus add-ons and the goalkeeper is set to sign a five year deal.

