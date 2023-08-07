Transfer News: Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move; Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move

Salah and De Bruyne lined up for Saudi move

Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively are reportedly being lined up for 2024 transfers to Saudi Arabia. It is claimed the Premier League icons are beginning to register on recruitment radars in the Middle East. According to The Mirror, ambitious sides in that region – who have already started to spend big – have their sights set on Salah and De Bruyne.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Moises Caicedo Wants Chelsea Move

Moises Caicedo’s camp are saying a different version of events than Brighton, the player is sending a clear message to the club by not being in the squad and is pushing to join Chelsea. Next week will be important if Chelsea want to advance the deal. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Foxes close on Cassadei

Leicester will attempt to push through a loan move for Cesare Casadei this week. The Foxes are in talks with Chelsea over a deal for the Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot winner, who had a loan spell with Reading last season, Enzo Maresca wants to further revamp his squad as they bid for an instant Premier League return after their 2-1 win over Coventry on Sunday.

