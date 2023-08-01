NEWS

Transfer News: Sadio Mane to undergo Al Nassr medical, Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave Chelsea

Sadio Mane to undergo Al Nassr medical 

After agreeing to a £34 million price tag to sign him from Bayern Munich, Sadio Mane is reportedly to undergo his medical at Al Nassr. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah, a defender for Chelsea, is preparing to leave the team as the Blues go close to signing Axel Disasi, a defender for Monaco.

If Chalobah genuinely decides to leave the club, Chelsea will probably want about £45 million for the player. (Source: Evening Standard)

Inter targets for Arsenal’s Balogun and West Ham’s Scamacca

Folarin Balogun has always been seen as a top target by Inter. The price that Arsenal requested was not yet reached after the talks.

Another choice on the list is Gianluca Scamacca because he might be a less expensive option on the market. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Sheffield United in negotiations to sign Arsenal’s Auston Trusty

Sheffield United and Arsenal are in advanced negotiations to sign USA center-back Auston Trusty. A fee of about £5 million has been agreed upon. Once the deal is finalized, it is anticipated to travel for medical reasons.(Source: SkySport) 

