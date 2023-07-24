Transfer News: Sabitzer close joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich, Man Utd to bid for Hojlund soon.

Sabitzer close joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

Austrian midfielder, Sabitzer is close to joining Dortmund from Bayern Munich on a long term deal. A fee of about €19m plus add-ons will be paid to Bayern for the deal. Sabitzer will sign as a new Dortmund player this week if everything goes as planned.

Man Utd to bid for Hojlund soon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United will bid for Atalanta striker, Hojlund soon. This week is key as negotiations will continue for the player as he is their priority. PSG are also interested in signing Hojlund but Man Utd bid will be very crucial in order to prevent the French Club from hijacking the deal.

Fulham to sign just one Left footed Center Back between Calvin Bassey and Salisu.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Fulham are going to sign just one left Center Back between Calvin Bassey and Salisu despite talks for both. Fulham are very advanced with Bassey deal.

Sportsmannie (

)