Transfer News: Real Madrid line up Vlahovic move, Man Utd plot Sofyan Amrabat talks

Real Madrid line up Vlahovic move

Real Madrid have identified Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative option if they fail to land Kylian Mbappe’s signature this summer.

The Spanish giants have long been linked with a move for the 24-year-old, who has at times this window seemed destined to leave Paris Saint-Germain. However, the longer the saga goes on, the more fears mount over at the Santiago Bernabeu that Mbappe could end up staying in the French capital.

Man Utd plot Sofyan Amrabat talks

Fiorentina did not name Sofyan Amrabat in their squad for friendlies against Newcastle and Nice at St James’ Park this weekend.

As such, links with a move to Manchester United are increasing.

Fabrizio Romano claims United will soon open talks to sign the midfielder but first need to sell both Fred and Donny van de Beek.

Napoli contemplating move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

Sport reports that Napoli are considering a move for Barcelona’s Clement Lenglet, with the French defender reportedly their top target.

The Partenopei need a new center-back after losing Kim Min-jae to Bayern Munich but have struggled to find the right fit. They were linked with Kevin Danso, but the RC Lens defender extended his contract with the Ligue 1 side this month.

This has led the Serie A champions to turn their attention to Lenglet, who is said to be open to a move.

The 28-year-old is out of favor at Barcelona, as the La Liga giants look to sell him to free up wage space. However, Sport has reported that the Partenopei might face financial challenges in meeting Barcelona’s €15 million asking price and Lenglet’s wage demands.

MANCHESTER UNITED’S MIDFIELDER SEARCH CONTINUES

Sport are claiming Erik ten Hag wants Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni at Old Trafford.

The publication also suggest Bayern Munich are interested in the 23-year-old who has been on Liverpool’s radar in the past.

However, other sources are confident Tchouameni will remain at the Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, the Manchester Evening report that Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat will not be involved in La Viola’s pre-season friendlies this weekend.

Done Deals

St Johnstone sign MK Dons’ Wales midfielder on two-year deal

Wales midfielder Matt Smith has signed for St Johnstone from MK Dons on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has 19 caps, played 33 times for the side relegated last season from League One after leaving Manchester City for an undisclosed fee in January 2022.

JAMES MORTON SIGNS FOR THE SEAGULLS

Weston-super-Mare AFC are delighted to announce that central midfielder James Morton has signed for the club following a successful pre-season trial.

The 24-year-old Bristol City academy product has previously spent time on loan with Chippenham Town, Bath City, Forest Green Rovers, Grimsby Town and Gillingham.

