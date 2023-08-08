Transfer News: PSG set asking price of €200m for Madrid target Mbappe, Al Hilal want Lille’s David

PSG set asking price of €200m for Real Madrid target Mbappe

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has set an asking price of €200m for Kylian Mbappe amid rumors that Real Madrid are preparing to submit an official bid. The French forward has just one year remaining on his contract and has been transfer-listed by PSG after declining to sign an extension. Additionally, the 24-year-old has been excluded from the club’s pre-season tour and reportedly training separately with other listed players.

Despite Real Madrid being the primary contenders, they are yet to present an official bid, and Le Parisien reports that meeting PSG’s asking price might prove difficult. The club’s demand of €200m, along with Mbappe’s wages and bonuses, could make the deal too expensive for Real Madrid to afford. The French news outlet further reveals that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is seeking to conclude the negotiations within the €200m budget.

Al Hilal want Lille’s David

Al Hilal has made initial contact with Lille over the signing of striker Jonathan David. They are prepared to offer David €12m net per year.

David has rejected the proposal as his priority for now is to remain in European football. Al Hilal are expected to come back to try and convince him to join.

Saints sign goalkeeper Lumley

Southampton have completed the free signing of goalkeeper Joe Lumley on a 12-month deal. The 28-year-old free agent has joined on a contract until the end of the season, bolstering the goalkeeping options at St. Mary’s.

Lumley, whose deal with Middlesbrough expired in the summer, arrives on the south coast with 224 senior career appearances to his name, 42 of which came during his loan spell at Reading last season.

“I’m delighted to sign for what is a massive club,” Lumley said. “It’s obviously come down from the Premier League and looking to get back this season, and hopefully I can show what I can do here and be a big part of that.

“I’m really delighted to be here and everyone’s been great with me so far, so really looking forward to it.

“Dean was my goalie coach when I was in the youth team at QPR, so I know him really well and the way he works. I know that he pushes his goalies to be the best they can be. I’m really looking forward to getting back working with him.”

